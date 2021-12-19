Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 147,208 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Macerich by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.66 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

