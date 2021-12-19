Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 15,002 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

