Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,974 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

