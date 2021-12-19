Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $9.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,505,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

