Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.75 ($76.13).

FME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €54.34 ($61.06). 1,177,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.12 ($58.56) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.