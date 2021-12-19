FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.52 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.70 or 0.00085041 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $88.12 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,001,837 coins and its circulating supply is 139,132,501 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

