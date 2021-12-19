Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 314,525 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $726.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

