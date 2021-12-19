Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $366.25 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Function X has a total market cap of $366.25 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,628.14 or 0.99594331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00937132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

