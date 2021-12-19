FY2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

