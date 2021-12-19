FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Increased by Analyst

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

TSE LUG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.83.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

