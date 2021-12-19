FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

