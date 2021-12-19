Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

