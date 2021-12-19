Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 6,046 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,565.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.