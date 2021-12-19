Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 6,046 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,565.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

