Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

