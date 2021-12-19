Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 551 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iRobot were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

