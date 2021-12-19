Gather Hits Market Cap of $12.13 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Gather has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $403,967.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

