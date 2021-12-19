Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gencor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Gencor Industries worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.