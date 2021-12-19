General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

