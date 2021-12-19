General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.