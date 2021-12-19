General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce sales of $29.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.06 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $126.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,173,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.