Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 928,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GXSBF stock remained flat at $$1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. Geox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

About Geox

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

