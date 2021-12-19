GH Research PLC’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) Lock-Up Period To End on December 22nd

GH Research’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 22nd. GH Research had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $24.85 on Friday. GH Research has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $42,661,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $27,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

