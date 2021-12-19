Gifto Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $44.65 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Get Gifto alerts:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

