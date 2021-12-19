Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Short Interest Update

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GOBI stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Gobi Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.