Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

IGV stock opened at $390.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

