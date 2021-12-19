Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $424.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

