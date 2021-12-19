Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

