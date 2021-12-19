GoNetwork Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $166,128.53 and approximately $28,253.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.54 or 0.99376849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.27 or 0.00914644 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

