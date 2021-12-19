Good Life Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPYV opened at $40.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

