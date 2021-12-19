Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

