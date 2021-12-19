Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

