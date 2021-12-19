Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 225,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,124,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

