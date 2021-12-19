Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

