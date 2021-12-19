Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $80.99. Approximately 1,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $745,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

