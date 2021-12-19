Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 696,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

