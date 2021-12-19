GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post $135.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.99 million. GreenSky reported sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $540.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 4,204,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last three months. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $170,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.