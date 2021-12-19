Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $37.50

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $38.60. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 134 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,501,142 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

