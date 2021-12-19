GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

