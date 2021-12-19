GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

