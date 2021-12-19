GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,317 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.21 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

