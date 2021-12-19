Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.