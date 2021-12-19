Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

