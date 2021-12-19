Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,568,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,954,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.007 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

