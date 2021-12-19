Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.16 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.21. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

