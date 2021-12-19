Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.16 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.21. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

