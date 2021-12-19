Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131.44 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $131.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00391752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,284,948,753 coins and its circulating supply is 11,472,256,753 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.