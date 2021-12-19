Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

NYSE:SWK opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.