Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 26,500 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

