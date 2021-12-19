Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,008 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $925,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYRG opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.