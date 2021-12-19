Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

