Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Inspire International ESG ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire International ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000.

Inspire International ESG ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. Inspire International ESG ETF has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $38.28.

